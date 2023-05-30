Rocket and Artillery Troops’ exercises are underway

30 May 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Live-fire tactical exercises held with the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ units on combined-arms range continue in accordance with the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

According to the plan, the units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and took firing positions. The accomplished the tasks envisaged for the preparation and implementation of the devices for combat use in accordance with the regulations.

In the exercises held in accordance with real combat conditions with the consideration of the experience gained during the Patriotic War and the last operations, the units performed exemplary combat shots from multiple launch rocket systems and self-propelled gun howitzers.

During the live-fire tactical exercises, the tasks on detecting control points, manpower and other targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as identifying and destroying them, were accomplished professionally.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz