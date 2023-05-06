Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani PM pays tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

6 May 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, national leader Heydar Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has visited Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader and lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

PM Ali Asadov also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

