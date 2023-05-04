US official welcomes Armenian-Azerbaijani ministers at White House for next round of talks

4 May 2023 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

“It is a pleasure to host Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan together at the White House.”

According to Azernews, this was announced by National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan on Good to host @AraratMirzoyan & @Bayramov_Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region

— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) May 3, 2023 " target="_blank">his Twitter account after a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Good to host @AraratMirzoyan & @Bayramov_Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) May 3, 2023

“We welcome the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan in the negotiations and encourage the continuation of the dialogue. A sustainable and fair agreement will be the basis for opening opportunities for both countries and the region,” said Jake Sullivan.

To recall, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met in Arlington, at George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center with organization of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The ministers discussed the security situation in the region as well as issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz