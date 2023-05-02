Azerbaijan approves agreement on creation of simplified customs corridor between participants of Organization of Turkic States

2 May 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law "On approval of the agreement between member states of Organization of Turkic States “On creation of simplified customs corridor".

According to the law, the agreement between the governments of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States "On the establishment of simplified customs corridor" was signed on November 11, 2022 in the city of Samarkand.



