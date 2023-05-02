Thanks to hard work and dedication of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a strong and prosperous country [PHOTOS]

2 May 2023 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a strong and prosperous country.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said this while speaking at the international conference "Formation of the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: From Past to Present and Future" held at the University, Azernews reports.

Hafiz Pashayev noted that the national leader managed to create an internal environment in the country that meets the interests of the state. He also recalled the words of one of the American congressmen, who once said that Heydar Aliyev was the Azerbaijani George Washington.

The rector of the ADA University also recalled the signing by the great leader Heydar Aliyev on behalf of Azerbaijan of important contracts for the country, in particular the Contract of the Century, on the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum projects.

"These projects forever fixed the foreign policy and determined the geopolitical map of the greater Eurasia," he said, adding that all this changed the balance of power in the greater Caspian region.

Speaking about the victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, Hafiz Pashayev said that this victory was achieved thanks to the solid foundation that was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the 1990s.

It is of note that on May 2, the international conference “shaping of geopolitics of the greater Eurosia: from past to present to future” held at ADA University with the establishment of up to 40 applications from more than 30 countries.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Energy Rashad Nabiyev attended to conference.

During the conference, Haydar Aliyev’s legacy and its importance were discussed. The foreign diplomats and professors had their questions answered.

At the end of the conference, the audience was shown a documentary film called "An Intimate Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev" by Dr. Thomas C. Goltz, the author of "Azerbaijan Diary.""

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz