Armenians protest in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in USA

25 April 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Armenians held a rally in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim wrote on his Twitter, Azernews reports.

Armenians protest in front of our Embassy chanting that they want peace while also screaming demands for sovereign Azerbaijani & Turkish lands.



Is a word “peace” translated as a “war” in armenian?!@WhiteHouse @StateEUR @TC_Disisleri @HouseForeignGOP @HouseForeign pic.twitter.com/DNs9NOtPMp — Khazar Ibrahim (@hazar_khazar) April 24, 2023

Recall that on April 23 at 12:00, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan installed a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road. Besides that Armenia started provocations in Yerevan with burning flags of Azerbaijan and Tukiye. This is obviously another provocation that is committed in front of our embassy in the USA.

Armenia will not be able to reach any of its goal by committing such provocation and rather will deteriorate the situation in the South Caucasus on the way to peace and negotiation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia should realise and accept realities concerned Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz