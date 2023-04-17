Azerbaijani Pardon Issues Commission to examine new pardon requests

17 April 2023 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Pardon Issues Commission to hold the next session on April 19, Azernews reports.

As of today, more than 1,500 appeals for pardon have been reviewed.

To recap, a total of 213 inmates were pardoned by the president on May 27, 2022.

As many as 168 people were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz