Speaker of Qatari Shura Council to visit Azerbaijan

14 April 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar, Mahir Aliyev, met with the Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, Hasan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the embassy, during the meeting, our diplomat presented the letter of Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis, and the Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar. The letter contains the ways to expand cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as the issues of Hasan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim's visit to Azerbaijan in May 2023 and his participation in the Milli Majlis session.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, the chairman of the Qatari Shura Council of Qatar noted the high level of relations between the legislative bodies of the two friendly countries and emphasized that the expansion of the cooperation of the parliaments is a contribution to the strengthening of interstate relations.

