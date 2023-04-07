Armenia opens fire on Azerbaijan Army position in Lachin - MoD

7 April 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Armed Forces have subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Lachin district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to MoD, on April 7, from 1:20 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Minkend settlement in Lachin district from positions located in the direction of the Saybali settlement in Garakilsa district.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our units located in the mentioned direction.

