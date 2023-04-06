Azerbaijan-Tajik relations from regional prospect following signed documents in multifaceted coop

6 April 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

The state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Tajikistan was marked by many important events.

Having been greeted at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with an official welcoming ceremony, the Azerbaijani President participated in an expanded and one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Addressing the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon first welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart. Tajik President highlighted the mutual relations between the Tajik and Azerbaijani peoples based on an ancient history and good traditions.

“It is gratifying that today our interstate ties are developing in many areas. We attach great importance to the further strengthening of these relations in all formats.

Today, I am ready to discuss with you the state and prospects of mutual relations between our countries, as well as international and regional issues,” the Tajik President said in his address.

In his turn President Ilham Aliyev also thanked his Tajik counterpart for the invitation and hospitality, and expressed his pleasure to be in brotherly, friendly Tajikistan.

President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned a multisphere cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

“We cooperate in many areas both on an international arena, within international institutions, and of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, industry and transport. Of course, we will discuss it thoroughly. Members of the delegations will also have active discussions. I am sure that the results of the visit will be successful. We will define the next program of joint activity,” the Azerbaijani President said.

In addition, a meeting was held between the two presidents in an expanded format. In his remark at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the president of Tajikistan the entire fraternal people of Tajikistan on the great achievements in the way of socioeconomic development and a rapid growth of the city of Dushanbe. Stating that he often visits Tajikistan, the Azerbaijani President expressed his satisfaction with the great progress made in the country in recent years in the capital Dushanbe, and also congratulated his counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the development achieved in a short period of time.

Following the expanded meeting of between the two countries, inking papers on multilateral business fields was of a very significant event in history.

It should be noted that the event was accompanied by the signing of documents by the ministers of both countries.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin signed an “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of land utilization, land relations, cadastre, geodesy, cartography, remote sensing and geographic information system”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Rakhimzoda Ramazon signed an “Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Ambassadors and heads of customs of both countries participated in the event and signed important documents. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov and head of the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Karimzoda Khurshed signed a “Protocol between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on arranging exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Tajikistan’s National Bank head Kholiqzoda Hokim signed a “Memorandum of Understanding between the Financial Monitoring Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan on cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence information in the field of money laundering, related predicate crimes and terrorism financing”.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minsiter Mikayil Jabbarov and Tajikistan’s Economic Development and Trade Minister Zavqizoda Zavqi signed an “Action Plan for economic cooperation between two the countries until 2025”.

Furthermore, some other important documents were signed between the ministries of foreign affairs, agriculture, internal affairs, culture ministries, banking sectors and business development agencies of the both countries.

