Azerbaijani defense minister & Selcuk Bayraktar mull dev't of military-technical co-op

4 April 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During the meeting, Hasanov noted that the military cooperation between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations and added that these relations develop and strengthen over time.

It was emphasized that friendly relations of the countries' leaders play an important role in the development of relations between the states.

In turn, Bayraktar expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, noted that he was pleased with the visit to Azerbaijan and that such meetings are of great importance in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

In the end, the Azerbaijani defense minister awarded Bayraktar with the medal "For services in the field of military cooperation".

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz