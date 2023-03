Day 106: peaceful protests make no hindrance to vehicles moving on Lachin-Khankandi road

27 March 2023 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists and youth against Armenia's illicit mineral resource exploitation on the Lachin-Khankandi road continues for the 106th day, Azernews reports.

Medical vehicles and trucks of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the road from Lachin in the direction of Khankandi without any problems. Besides, one car and two trucks of the peacekeepers have driven from Khankandi in the direction of Lachin.

Recall that following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the Gizilbulagh gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.

