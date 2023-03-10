Volume of water entering Mingachevir reservoir drops by 50 percent

10 March 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The volume of water entering the Mingachevir reservoir has decreased by about 50 percent in the last four years, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Vugar Karimov, telling at the briefing on “The causes of water shortage in Azerbaijan and the current situation”.

According to the deputy minister, in 2018 the volume of received water was 823 million cubic meters, but last year this indicator was equal to 455 cubic meters.

The effects of climate change have not bypassed Azerbaijan either. These effects were mostly manifested in the dwindle of water resources. Azerbaijan has an arid landscape and limited water resources. Some 70 percent of the available water resources enter Azerbaijan through transboundary rivers formed outside Azerbaijan. Although Azerbaijan ranks in the first hundred in terms of per capita water volume, it occupies one of the 90th places.

The deputy minister said that Azerbaijan ranked 140th in terms of water resources. This determines the efficient use of water in our country.

