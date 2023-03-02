Murad Huseynov appointed as Deputy Culture Minister

2 March 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Murad Huseynov has been appointed Deputy Culture Minister, following the presidential decree.

Prior to this appointment, Huseynov headed the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Laureate of international competitions, pianist Murad Huseynov has been a professor at the Baku Academy of Music since 2001.

He graduated from the Baku Academy of Music and the Paris College of Music. Huseynov gave numerous concerts together with number of well-known orchestras and musical ensenbles.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz