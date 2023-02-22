Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in various directions

22 February 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Starting from 2045 hours on February 21 to 0120 hours on February 22, using sniper rifles and other various calibers of weapons, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region and Birali settlement of Vedi region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Tovuz District's Aghdam settlement and Sadarak District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, shelled Azerbaijani Army positions in Tazakand settlement of the Kalbajar District, Shusha city and Khojavand District.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

