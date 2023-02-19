Turkish media report on assistance provided by Azerbaijani volunteers in earthquake zone [PHOTO]

19 February 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Along with humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to assist earthquake victims, search teams, and doctors arrived, and 100 volunteers from non-governmental organizations arrived on February 10 in the city of Kahramanmarash, according to an article published by the DHA, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the youth coordinating help, work around the clock at the food distribution points for the victims and in the play tents organized for children in order to distract them.

Volunteers unload, sort, distribute food, clothes, medicines, and provide other assistance at various points. Azerbaijani youth is actively involved in the distribution of hot meals, assistance to victims in various neighborhoods, and also helped with the delivery of assistance to two villages. One hundred Azerbaijani volunteers, who previously helped in various places in Kahramanmarash, are divided into three teams and will go to two other earthquake-hit provinces in Türkiye to provide humanitarian assistance - Adiyaman and Malatya.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz