Azerbaijani young civilian volunteers engaged in activities to ease plights of quake victims [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani volunteers have completed the construction of a headquarters tent and a supply center in the quake-hit Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports.

They are actively participating in sorting, packaging, and distributing food in various districts. The volunteers are also involved in providing mobile phone energy for the local population and the ones with medical education work in a mobile pharmacy of the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA).

Besides, the volunteers dispatch humanitarian aid as part of TUGVA mobile teams, to nearby villages. They also visited a tent camp of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) with 10,000 earthquake victims, as well as the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry, and held meetings with authorized people.

The TUGVA leadership thanked the volunteers for their dedication. During the meeting, discussions were held on the effective coordination of activities between the Azerbaijani and Turkish volunteers.

Moreover, professional psychologists from Azerbaijan have been sent to Türkiye to aid the earthquake-affected people.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Furthermore, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye's several regions, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to 35,418.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions in Turkiye.

