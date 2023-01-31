National army holds training-methodical sessions for military traffic police personnel

31 January 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army held training-methodical sessions with a group of personnel of the military traffic police, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

The sessions were organized in accordance with the training plan for the current year.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with the observance of a minute of silence. Then, Azerbaijan’s national anthem was performed.

During the session, educational talks were held on compliance with traffic rules by drivers, requirements of orders on ensuring traffic safety, as well as on checking the technical condition of vehicles of military units of the garrison, their use for the intended purposes, and correct compilation of road documents.

The requirements and instructions of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were delivered to the servicemen, recommendations were given on the correct and high-quality organization of the service.

Further, the participants exchanged views on the organization of joint activities with relevant state institutions.

