Venezuela condoles with Azerbaijan over insidious Tehran embassy terror act

29 January 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuela has condoled with Azerbaijan over the January 27 terror attack on the embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports via the Venezuelan embassy post on Twitter.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the employee of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran who was killed as a result of the attack on the diplomatic mission. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the message says.

A gunman assaulted Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy on January 27, 2023, at about 0830 (gmt+4). While repulsing the act of terror, the chief of the embassy security was killed and two other security officers were wounded.

---

