Azerbaijani MP talks payment of additional benefits to specialists in liberated areas

11 January 2023 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan envisaging the introduction of incentive mechanisms, as well as benefits for employers and those, who will live and work in the liberated territories - Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, came into force from January 2023, MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

Bayramov noted that, according to the amendments, the concept of ‘specialist working in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation’ was added to the Labor Code.

"This category will include workers who graduated from a vocational, secondary specialized and higher educational institution, have at least two years of work experience over the past five years, and work on the basis of an employment contract in the liberated territories,” he explained.

“These citizens will be able to receive a lump sum allowance in the amount of 600 manat ($352.9) once a year, in addition to extra payments to their monthly official salary. They will also have right for five additional vacation days each year,” the MP said.

According to Bayramov, social insurance fees paid to employees working in liberated territories outside the oil and gas sectors of the private sector will be fully subsidized by the state until 2026.

“That is, these payments will be taken over by the state. Within three years, starting from 2026, the percentage of subsidies will be 80 percent, in the next three years - 60 percent and, accordingly, further - 40 percent", he said.

Besides, the MP pointed out that individual entrepreneurs, family farms, owners of land shares and so on, will be fully subsidized from the state budget for 10 years.

"According to the new amendments, the paid social insurance fees will be returned to them from the state budget, and the accumulation of pension capital on the individual accounts of employees, their social insurance record will continue,” Bayramov said.

“Thus, our citizens working in the liberated territories now have the right to accrue an increase in wages and receive a lump sum allowance of 600 manat. Subsidizing social insurance fees will also allow increasing their wages," he concluded.

