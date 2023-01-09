Baku's ambulances adapt to weather conditions

9 January 2023 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku city emergency medical care service has switched to an enhanced operation mode due to harsh weather conditions, Azernews reports.

According to TABIB, the wheels of the vehicles are installed with anti-skid chains for traffic safety on icy roads.

Six ambulances (2-Pajero, 2-UAZ, 2-4•4 Mercedes VITO) are prepared to provide services on troublesome road sections.

The technical condition of other ambulances is also adapted for operation in severe weather conditions.

