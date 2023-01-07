Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran may participate in Turkish gas supply - minister

7 January 2023 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of a gas hub in Turkiye may involve participation from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

"Two pipelines of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline were put into operation. The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, the second - for gas supply to Europe through Bulgaria. Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran can be participants here," he said.

The Minister added that the roadmap is currently being finalized and that the infrastructure for building a trading platform for the European market is ready.

Donmez stated that negotiations to postpone payment for natural gas purchased from Russia are still ongoing.

"We are now in the process of discussions on many issues, including the postponement of the payment," he noted.

