Vehicles of International Committee of Red Cross pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin road [PHOTO]

25 December 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 3 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross passed along the Lachin road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against eco-terror on the country's territories has been going on for the fourteenth day, Trend reports from the scene.

This once again illustrates that the road is open for humanitarian purposes. The participants of the peaceful protests declare that they can create the same conditions for the passage of all civilians, including civilians in need of help - the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, Ruben Vardanyan [fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin] does not let them go, prevents their arrival here and deliberately spreads fake information that allegedly the Azerbaijani side is creating a humanitarian crisis against civilians.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz