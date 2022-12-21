First day of Baku-Shusha int'l forum wraps up with inked MoU eying co-op of Turkic nations [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

The first day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of public structures responsible for diaspora issues was held on December 20 in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum touched upon essential projects regarding the Turkic diasporas' integration, the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the Turkic states, the significance of collaboration among diaspora structures, and the opportunities for foreign-based Turkic communities to receive education in their native languages.

The signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding among the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan was also held.

Speaking at the forum, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov emphasized that it was no coincidence that the journey to the Turkic States Organization starts with the 2009 Nakhchivan summit.

“Azerbaijan's foreign policy aims to strengthen relations with the Turkic states in all areas. In this regard, the institutions responsible for diaspora issues are supposed to promote the Turkic people's unification in the pan-Turkic diaspora,” he stressed.

He also covered the topic of the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, noting that despite it being over, the country still experiences its grave consequences and Armenia is continuing its military provocations.

Muradov also noted that the launch of the Zangezur corridor will be beneficial for the entire Turkic world.

Further, the chairman informed the participants that a youth forum of diaspora structures of member nations under the Organization of Turkic States will be held in 2023.

He also stressed that the state committee intends to involve representatives of the diaspora from Europe and South America in the processes in the future.

Speaking at the forum, Chairman of the National Commission for State Language and Language Policy under the Kyrgyz President Kanybek Osmonaliev underlined that the Azerbaijani diaspora makes notable contributions to the development of Kyrgyzstan, which, in his words, has become a second home for them.

"More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis live in Kyrgyzstan's Chui, Osh Districts, as well as in Bishkek and Osh cities, thus providing exceptional service to the development of the country's economy and culture," he said.

The chairman also noted that the memorandum between the Kyrgyz commission and Azerbaijan’s committee on work with the diaspora will promote the enhancement of bilateral scientific relations.

He went on to add that the memorandum envisages the establishment of an 'Azerbaijani' ethnocultural house in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek.

The second day of the event, organized by Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Organization of Turkic States, will continue its work on December 21 in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha.

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews' staff journalist

