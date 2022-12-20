New Mexican ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani foreign minister [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed ambassador of the United Mexican States, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Bayramov wished her success in her future activities.

An exchange of opinions on topics related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation, took place at the meeting. The parties were pleased to see the wide-ranging opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Mexico in a variety of areas, including politics, investment, economics, trade, education, sports, tourism, etc. The role of mutual visits, including political consultations in the development of cooperation in the political sphere, was emphasized, including political dialogue.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and construction work done by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation and the mine danger.

Ambassador Maria Victoria Romero Caballero thanked Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the reception, expressing optimism for the future of bilateral ties. The importance of parliamentary visits between representatives of the two nations as well as inter-parliamentary relations was emphasized. They also mulled efforts to increase collaboration between Mexican and Azerbaijani think tanks.

Prospects for collaboration within the framework of multilateral platforms, such as the Non-Aligned Movement, were discussed during the meeting. Information was given, in particular, on the preparations for the COVID-19 contact group meeting scheduled for March 2023 in Baku.

Diplomatic relations between the two states are developing and growing very well. Upon Azerbaijan regaining its independence in 1991, Mexico recognized the country the same year and established diplomatic relations on January 14, 1992. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Mexico City in 2007 with a resident ambassador in 2009. In 2015, the Mexican Congress adopted a resolution to develop ties with Azerbaijan in all areas, including cooperation, oil, and gas, technology, trade, and culture. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $58,5 million in January-November 2022.

---

