Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire from Armenian troops - MoD

4 December 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On December 4, at about 03:50 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the village of Yukhary Shorja of Basarkechar district, opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the village of Zeylik of Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mentioned direction took adequate retaliatory measures.

