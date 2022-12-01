Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions

1 December 2022 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia's report about the alleged shelling by the Azerbaijani army is completely false, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the information by Armenia about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army on November 30 at 2235 (GMT +4) in the direction of the positions of units of the Armenian armed forces from small arms of various calibers is completely false.

"We categorically refute this information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry," the statement said.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

---

