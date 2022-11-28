Green barriers built in Baku under Our Yard project [PHOTO]

28 November 2022 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated in Baku under Our Yard project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The renovated yard includes multi-storey buildings with 650 residents at 120/116 Bahruz Nuriyev street, 118, and 120 Gara Garayev street in Nizami district, Baku.

The yard is fully accessible for disabled people and features a mini football stadium, a giant outdoor chess board, various sports facilities, and children's playgrounds.

All necessary conditions have been also created for people with disabilities.

Taking into account the interests of the residents, new lighting poles and surveillance cameras were installed in the yard.

The facades and blocks of the buildings were completely repaired, the asphalt and roof covering were renewed, and the electricity system was re-installed.

Around 260 trees of different species and up to 15,000 bushes were planted, including various ivy plants that form green barriers against air pollution.

Green barriers are regarded as environmental barrier that consists of climbing plants that reduce air pollution and improves air quality.

Recall that the Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.

