Nearly 3K mines neutralized in Karabakh over last four months [PHOTO]

25 November 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A total of 2,728 landmines have been detected and removed by the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units over the past four months, Azernews reports per Foreign Ministry's statement.

According to the ministry, out of the overall number, 1,119 landmines were found in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, while 1,609 landmines were manufactured in Armenia in 2021 – in the Karabakh Economic Region.

"According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the minefield planted with 350 anti-personnel mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021 was discovered in the Saribaba peak direction," the statement said.

Additionally, it was noted that a total of 268 people (45 people died, including 3 reporters, and 35 civilians) were affected by mines.

"This once more illustrates that Armenia prevents the normalization process and the peacemaking efforts in the region. Armenia's action is a war crime and a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Armenia's obligations under the trilateral agreement," the statement said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the military attaché visiting Lachin, Lt-Col of the Azerbaijani Army Javid Jabbarov said that a total of 1,300 anti-personnel mines have been discovered in the direction of Saribaba peak to this day.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz