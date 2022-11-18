Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel, rep office in Palestine

18 November 2022 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will open an embassy in Israel and a representative office in Palestine, according to the parliamentary discussions held on November 18, Azernews reports.

The parliamentary session on November 18 discussed bills "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel (in Tel Aviv city)" and "On the establishment of the representative office of Azerbaijan in Palestine (Ramallah)".

Furthermore, Azerbaijan will also open embassies in Albania and Kenya.

---

