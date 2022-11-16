Moscow-based renowned professor denounces France as "genetic Turkophobic, Islamophobic"

16 November 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Prof Kamran Rustamov

Ethnic Frenchman Pope Urban II called for a crusade against the Turks. “Madam, by killing Turks, Your Imperial Majesty prolongs my days,” Voltaire wrote to Catherine II in 1769.

Famous French writer Victor Hugo in one of his books once wrote that “with the barbarians”, and this is how he characterized the Muslims of Algeria, “you need to speak the language of force”.

Servicemen of the colonial French troops competed among themselves in who would collect the most severed ears or limbs of the local population for a reward. All such facts are documented, but the French government, which today launched the fight against terrorism and received the support of the whole world after the recent events in Paris, clearly sees the speck in another's eye, preferring not to notice the beam in its own eye.

Reports sent by the representatives of the French secret services to Paris at the time stated:

“We completely destroyed mosques. The population, to whom we promised respectful treatment, was robbed by seizing their property free of charge. We judged all those who enjoyed the respect and support of the population, as they were a danger with their courage.

French officers did everything in their power to exterminate as many of the indigenous population as possible, to erase their national identity by mercilessly destroying the population. A hunt was organized for the "natives", as the French called the local population, and it is even difficult for a normal person to imagine what the French were doing in Algeria.

On November 26, 1830, in the Algerian city of Blida, the French staged an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population. They did not spare anyone, neither old men, nor old women, nor women, nor even infants. The French officer Treuller, who organized this massacre, showed extraordinary talent in this bloody deed and turned the city into a cemetery in just a few hours. The streets of the "dead" city were strewn with corpses, and no one could count how many people were killed then. This crime was the French response to an attack organized against them by the Algerian resistance.

Major Montagnac, who led the French troops in the region of the city of Skikda in 1843, admits that the heads of Arabs were cut off, being sure that Arabs after reaching the age of 15 should be killed. In other words: "We must kill everyone who does not agree to crawl like dogs at our feet."

In addition, this commander "became famous" for the murders of the civilian population, even when the resistance ceased, preferring cutting off heads to imprisonment. Montagnac's favorite strategy of struggle was the total extermination of the population, whether men, women, or children. This is evidenced by an excerpt from his letter to one of his friends.

“You asked me how we treated women. We left some as hostages, while others were exchanged for livestock or sold at auctions like a flock of sheep... These are our methods of fighting Arabs, my friend. Kill men, and load women and children on ships and send them to the Polynesian islands. In short, the extermination of all those who refuse to crawl at our feet like dogs."

This is the true face of French civilization!

Even Nikolay Gogol wrote in his "Inspector General" that "all the filth comes from the French"!

On November 25, 2020, just a few days after Azerbaijan liberated territories that had been under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling for recognition of the "independence" of the so-called "NKR". On December 3, 2020, the National Assembly and the lower house of parliament also adopted an anti-Azerbaijani resolution.

And today, on November 15, the French Senate once again demonstrated a clear disregard for the norms and principles of international law by adopting a biased and unfair resolution that violates the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. This resolution accuses Azerbaijan of "military aggression against Armenia". It also calls on the government to impose a series of economic sanctions against Baku.

Maybe it's worth remembering what France is and its animal actions against humanity.

France, thanks to Islamic culture, was able to escape from the eternal residence in the stench and sewage that filled the French cities. Due to the lack of sewerage, the streets of French cities were buried in feces. “Mountains of garbage are visible everywhere, and a thousand disgusting smells clog the nostrils,” a contemporary noted. Even Versailles was buried in sewage.

Finally, the culture of sanitary facilities changed only in the XIX century, when sewerage appeared in Europe. Eternal living in sewage creates the corresponding animal habits. So France owned more than a hundred colonies.

The French, with impunity, exterminated thousands of members of the local population in their various colonial countries with a barbaric method. They cut off their heads and happily demonstrated it to the whole world!

Here is "civilized" France, giving advice on how to live peacefully! All of France is built on the bones and blood of millions of killed slaves, the vast resources of the colonial countries.

And this country has the moral right to be an arbiter in the existing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan?!

The French ambassador to Azerbaijan must be thrown out of the country! Not a single French company should remain in Azerbaijan! If France and the French people have sunk to macron, then expect...

"Put on your waterproof jacket, my kitten."

France from Napoleons, De Gaulles... descended to macrons!

Emmanuel Macron may be gay, his opponents said during the campaign, including right-wing parliamentarian Nicolas Duyck. In early February 2017, in an interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik, he, in particular, said.

“As for his private life, this is well known. Macron is called the darling of the media, and it is owned by a very limited circle of people. Among those who are for Macron, for example, Pierre Bergé, co-owner of Le Monde and lover of Yves Saint Laurent, and he himself openly gay. He is one of those who support gay marriage and the adoption of children by same-sex couples. That says it all."

Nicolas Duyck stressed that Macron enjoys the support of wealthy people of homosexual orientation - and the parliamentarian believes that this is sufficient reason to attribute the French president himself to homosexuals leading a "double life".

Here is "civilized" France, giving advice on how to live peacefully! All of France is built on the bones and blood of millions of killed slaves, the vast resources of the colonial countries.

And this country has the moral right to be an arbiter in the existing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan?!

The French ambassador to Azerbaijan must be thrown out of the country! Not a single French company should remain in Azerbaijan! If France and the French people have sunk to macron, then expect...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz