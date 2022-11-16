Austrian press reports on France's provocative resolution against Azerbaijan

16 November 2022 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Austrian online newspaper dasfazit.at has published an article with the following headline: "France has lost Azerbaijan forever" referring to the French Senate's provocative resolution against Azerbaijan.

It is stated in the article that only one of the 296 senators voted against the resolution. Meanwhile, the rest of the lower house of France's Parliament addressed the French government through the resolution, calling to "recognize the remnants of Karabakh separatists as an "independent country" as well as impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. This caused "happy tears" in the Armenian electorate, which is famous for its influential position in France.

Nevertheless, as stated in the article, the resolution is an ordinary "declaration", "piece of paper", and "file", and is not valuable enough to make significant changes or cause any results.

Even if the resolution is going to have some impact, it is less likely to live up to the expectations of the senators and Armenian followers. The article states that it is unlikely that the paragraphs of the document are going to be realized.

This resolution is a setback for France's relations with Azerbaijan as well as for future cooperation between the two countries. The future attempts of French senators to build peace in the South Caucasus are not going to be fully accepted by official Baku.

Moreover, it is mentioned in the article that France, having a "huge colonial past", a history "with genocide" and "Islamophobia" and continuing to openly support one of the sides of the conflict, loses its role as a mediator for Azerbaijan, since the fact that this "mediator allegedly wants a fair solution" is doubtful.

It is concluded that for France, Azerbaijan is forever lost and that the Senate proved it with its vote.

