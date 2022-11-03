Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine appeals to citizens

3 November 2022 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine appealed to citizens, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Embassy's Facebook post.

"In connection with Victory Day and the Day of State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as Decree No.396 of the Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan dated October 18, 2022 the work schedule of the consular department of the embassy has been changed temporarily. The consular reception will be closed on November 6,7,8,2022, reception will be held on November 5 and 9,2022. Reception hours remain unchanged. In cases, where urgent and immediate action is required, please call 0994089943 and 0735050000," said the appeal.

"Taking into account, that the announcement of October 11, 2022 about the suspension of consular reception for the safety of applicants during air raids was misinterpreted by a number of Azerbaijani citizens, including some media, as a general closure of consular services and even the embassy, ​​and questions on this occasions are still being received, we would like to draw attention to the following clarification. An air raid alert is a warning that a residential area may be under attack from the air and residents are advised to take cover for their own safety. As you know, during the air raid period, enterprises and catering facilities stop receiving visitors and resume their work after the end of the alarm. Considering that since October 10, 2022, the capital city of Kyiv has been subjected to more intensive air strikes, a mandatory decision was made to suspend consular receptions for the period of time when an air alert was announced in Kyiv. When there is no air alert, the consular reception continues according to the announced schedule (reception of applications from 10:00 to 13:00 on working days, issuance of finished documents from 15:00 to 17:00)," the appeal informed.

"The Embassy reiterates its request to citizens who decide to stay in Ukraine during the evacuation wave, or return after evacuation, to be careful during the air raid, to be in a shelter or a relatively safe place, to comply with the requirements and recommendations of state bodies, to put documents in order, and citizens who plan to come to Ukraine, reschedule the trip to another time, unless there is an urgent and serious reason," the appeal said.

"Also, regarding the false information that the embassy was evacuated from Ukraine at a certain time, we would like to note that the embassy has never been closed and the employees have not been evacuated from Ukraine. Due to the risk of hostilities moving to the capital Kyiv, the embassy, ​​as one of the last diplomatic missions, was temporarily moved to the city of Lviv on March 8, 2022 and returned to Kyiv on April 28, 2022, and resumed its activities. The Consular Service worked every day of the week from February 24, 2022 to July 31, 2022, and from August 1, 2022 on official work days," the appeal stated.

"In connection with the detection of attempts to assist Azerbaijani citizens by unauthorized persons in exchange for a financial interest in using the services of the consular department, we would like to warn you that the consular reception is carried out only by an authorized employee and no unauthorized persons have been given authority in this regard," the appeal said.

"The fee for the services of the consular department, provided for in Article 16 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty", is collected only by payment to a bank account (cash payment is not allowed). By the decision of the Government of Azerbaijan, from March 3, 2022, citizens are exempted from paying a fee to obtain a certificate of return (the document is issued free of charge), which replaces a passport, in the amount of $10, provided for in paragraph 16.1.2 of the above Law. The Embassy asks not to accept any offers of assistance from anyone in exchange for financial interest, and in case of such cases, provide information to the following e-mail address [email protected]," said the appeal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz