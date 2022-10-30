President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Korean counterpart

30 October 2022 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over the heavy loss of lives as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.

Dear Mr. President,

We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the friendly people of Korea, and wish the injured recovery.