President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Korean counterpart
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over the heavy loss of lives as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.
Dear Mr. President,
We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and
injuries as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.
Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the friendly people of Korea, and wish the injured recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 October 2022
—-
