Azerbaijan, Hungary eye prospects in healthcare dev't

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Hungarian Ambassador Tamás József Torma discussed new prospects for the development and strengthening of ties in the health sector, Azernews reports.

Greeting the guests, the health minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to the post of Ambassador of Hungary in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the meeting, Musayev emphasized the existence of productive cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of healthcare and medical sciences.

"Our cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals is also developing dynamically. As you know, the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most crucial sectors of the 21st century. Historically, the Hungarian pharmaceutical industry has been distinguished by high-quality products. Some of the medical institutions in our country are equipped with medical devices that were manufactured in Hungary,” he stated.

The minister believes that all necessary conditions are present for raising the cooperation between the two countries in the field of the pharmaceutical industry to a new level. Hope for a further successful and dynamic development of bilateral relations was also expressed.

Touching upon the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, Musayev stressed that Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations are carried out within the framework of the cooperation of health ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

In turn, Torma agreed with the statement on the successful cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Currently, about 1,200 Azerbaijani citizens are students of Hungarian universities. I believe there are real prerequisites for the number of Azerbaijani students receiving medical education in Hungary to increase in the future," the ambassador stressed.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan was established in January 2009, while the embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Hungary in September 2004.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Hungary have also had fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $35.1 million in 2021.

