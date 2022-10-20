Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry gets new spokesman

20 October 2022 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has named Ayxan Hajizada as a new spokesman for the ministry, Azernews reports.

Ayxan Hajizada will replace Leyla Abdullayeva, who was named Azerbaijani ambassador to France a few days ago.

Ayxan Hajizada was born in 1981. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in international relations and international law of Baku State University. Hajizade received a master's degree in security strategy from the US National Defense University, participated in a number of training programs and trainings abroad, is a graduate of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies Graduate Program and the UN Disarmament Fellowship Program.

Hajizade has held various diplomatic positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan since 2007. He worked at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, as the third and second secretary of organizations and institutions at the OSCE and Permanent Mission of Austria to the UN in Vienna from 2010-2014. He also worked as the first secretary and adviser at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States from 2017-2022. Hajizade has been the Deputy Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan since July 2022.

He is married and has three kids.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz