Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker offers condolences to her Turkish colleague

15 October 2022 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has offered condolences to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop over the explosion victims in a coal mine in the Amasra district of Bartin province, the Parliament told Trend.

Gafarova expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims on behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and wished people who have been injured at the blast a speedy recovery.

