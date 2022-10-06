Many interesting plans developed for the restoration of Karabakh - UN-Habitat

6 October 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

It's necessary to follow 'green' and sustainable approach in the process of restoration on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Senior Urban Planner at the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN‐Habitat) Klas Groth told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

"We saw that a lot of work has been done in Karabakh, a lot of interesting plans have been developed, it was very interesting to get acquainted with them. I also had the opportunity to share my thoughts on how cities could be greener and more sustainable, and I hope that everything discussed in this forum will be applied to the actual recovery process," he said.

Groth also noted the importance of Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

"Forums like this is a great opportunity to collect together different specialist and think about how people's lives can be improved. I am especially pleased to take part in this forum, which is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time," he added.

