OIC condemns Armenian military provocation

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a message, the secretariat calls upon Armenia to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on 10 November 2020, as well as the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and withdraw the illegal armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session in Islamabad, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized borders.

Further, OIC extends deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of lives and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

