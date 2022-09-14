Azerbaijani civilians injured in Armenian border provocation

14 September 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani civilians have been injured as a result of a large-scale provocation unleashed by the Armenian armed forces on the state border with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Two Azerbaijani civilians were injured as a result of large-scale provocation by the Armenian military forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions starting from the night of September 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a joint statement on September 14.

Asim Musayev (47), a resident of Kalbajar's Bozlu village, who lives in Goranboy district's Veyisli village and is engaged in animal husbandry in Kalbajar district territory, and Arzuman Orujov (38), a resident of Kalbajar's Agdaban village, who lives in Goranboy district's Garachinar village, were both wounded as a result of firing by Armenian armed forces.

Musayev is now being treated at Abbas Sahhat Hospital No. 1 in Ganja in a moderately severe condition, while Orujov was released home after getting first aid.

Both cases are being probed as part of the criminal case launched by the Military Prosecutor's Office.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 50 military losses, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz