Azerbaijan-Turkiye joint flight-tactical drills kicks off in Ganja [PHOTO/VIDEO]

5 September 2022

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Ganja city hosted the opening ceremony of TurAz Falcon - 2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint tactical-flight drills on September 5, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Along with the Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel, Niyazi Bayramov, the head of the Ganja city executive authority and others attended the ceremony.

Following the official formalities, Maj-Gen Zaur Rustamov, an Air Force officer, welcomed the visitors, highlighting the importance of such drills in terms of organizing joint actions, studying mutual communication and combat coordination, and undertaking search and rescue measures.

Addressing the event, Bayramov underlined the effective growth of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as the positive outcomes of these interactions. Other speakers wished success to the pilots in performing high-level combat flights during the drills.

Then a briefing was given on the goal of the exercises, personnel preparation, location, involved troops, executed duties, flying, and usage of aviation equipment.

Finally, reciprocal presents were offered.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye actively collaborate in various military spheres. Often the air, sea, and naval forces of the two countries conduct joint tactical drills.

The joint exercises aimed to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, develop the commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

