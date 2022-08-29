Border guards seize over 10.6 kg of drugs on Iranian border [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 10.6 kg of drugs on the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

On August 27, at 0005 hours, the border guards noticed two unidentified individuals breaching the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border outpost, located near Fuzuli District’s Boyuk Bahmanli village.

The suspects ignored the border guards' "Stop" commands and warning shots, fleeing back into Iranian territory, taking advantage of the darkness and terrain complexity.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area, a drug-like substance (marijuana) with a total weight of 10 kg 635 grams was seized in a package.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case, the report added.

The Horadiz border detachment operates in the liberated Fuzuli District of Azerbaijan on the border with Iran. After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan has regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

Following the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.

---

