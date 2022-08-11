Official: All conditions for media development available in Azerbaijan

11 August 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has every condition for the development of media, Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has opined, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a conference on the information security of society in Baku, where media captains and NGO representatives were invited.

According to him, the improvement of modern societies can't be viewed without media development.

"The media is evidently the fourth estate in Azerbaijan. During the Second Karabakh War, our journalists worked directly on the front line, keeping the whole world informed about Azerbaijan's just struggle," Aliyev stated.

The Azerbaijani parliament passed a new media law in December 2021. It establishes the general rules for organizing media activities, as well as the legal and economic foundations for those activities, as well as the receipt, preparation, transmission, production, and dissemination of information. The document is divided into nine chapters and 78 clauses.

It covers every detail, from increasing journalists' professionalism to resolving their social issues. The document establishes the legal framework required for better information security protection in Azerbaijan.

