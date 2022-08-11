VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation watches performances of Azerbaijani wrestlers for medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTO]

11 August 2022 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes have won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals on the first day of wrestling competitions at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzada, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, and Secretary-General of the NOC Azar Aliyev watched the performances of wrestlers for the medals of the competition organized in the gym of Konya Technical University.

to be updated

