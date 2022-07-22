Azerbaijan determines major internal and cross-border highways to be built by 2026

22 July 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan eyes building internal and cross-border road transport infrastructure, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the "Socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been determined as the major executor of the plan.

Building road and transport infrastructure will be done at the first stage. The construction of a bridge across the Astara River, the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, a bridge over the Aghsuchay River, as well as the Baku-Guba-Russian state border is scheduled for 2022-2026 following the action plan.

Thus, the strategy will ensure the freight and passenger traffic growth on the relevant routes.

