Baku, Riga mull bilateral cooperation, EU partnership issues

21 July 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs have discussed bilateral cooperation and EU partnership issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on July 20, the ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

At the same time, the parties discussed current concerns in the Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation.

The ministers also addressed the present regional situation and other topics of mutual interest over the phone.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 11, 1994. The Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia was opened in 2005, and the Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2006.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia have developed at a high level in all areas. The political dialogue between the two countries continues through regular reciprocal visits at the highest possible levels.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27.1 million in 2021 and $19 million in the first five months of 2022.

---

