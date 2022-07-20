President Aliyev: Turkish president to attend opening of Zangilan Airport

20 July 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony of the new Zangilan International Airport, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik in Baku on July 19.

Aliyev also emphasized that Turkiye was currently on the path to development and there was stability in the country, which makes the people of Azerbaijan very happy.

Referring to the visit of a delegation headed by Derya Yanik to Shusha, Aliyev noted that bilateral relations had reached the highest peak after the signing of the Shusha Declaration. The president of Azerbaijan added that the signing of this Declaration in the sacred city of Shusha was of particular importance.

To recap, Fuzuli Airport, which was constructed in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli region less than a year, was also inaugurated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 26, 2021. The airport is considered one of the grand construction projects that were carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands following the 30 years of Armenian occupation. The construction of airports in the liberated Zangilan and Lachin regions is currently underway. The airports are believed to boost the regions' tourism and business potential.

