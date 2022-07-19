Azerbaijan to implement food grain subsidies from 2023

19 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has decreed a number of measures aimed at increasing self-sufficiency in food grains, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, food subsidies should be implemented regarding food grains produced on farms with modern irrigation systems for a period of five years starting from 2023 in accordance with the agreement signed with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supplied to the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan and flour mills.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz