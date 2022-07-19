MEPs stress importance of bolstering regional security, opening communications

19 July 2022 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Tomasz Poreba, European Parliament's Transport and Tourism Committee member, has stated that strengthening regional security and opening communication lines are very important, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova, and Vugar Bayramov in the Azerbaijani parliament, on July 18.

Poreba underlined the need for such visits and discussions in gaining impartial information about post-war reality and regional events. He emphasized the importance of regional security and opening of communications, as well as the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Europe, and Poland.

Ganjaliyev, for his part, stated that Azerbaijan values its cooperation with the European Parliament. The MP discussed Azerbaijan's ties with European countries, as well as Poland, with Poreba, and Witold de Chevilly, another member of the delegation.

He informed the guests about the new realities that emerged in the region after the 44-day war, the restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated regions, and the return of the Azerbaijani citizens, who were forcibly displaced during the occupation of their native lands.

Ganjaliyev underlined that the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, as well as the opening of communications, including the Zangazur Corridor, will make significant contributions to the region's economic growth and people's welfare.

Sevil Mikayilova, Vugar Bayramov, and Gulmammad Mammadov, deputy chairman of the Return to Karabakh organization, spoke about the revival of the liberated territories, the opening of communications, and the establishment of cooperative relations. At the same time, Azerbaijan's initiatives related to the normalization of relations with Armenia and the signing of a peace treaty, prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's relations with Europe were discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

