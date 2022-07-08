AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 8 July.
The new edition includes articles: TAP Managing Director upbeat about Azerbaijani gas export to Europe, potential expansion of SGC; Azerbaijan in the age of multilateral diplomacy: The Case of the Non-Aligned Movement; Renowned photographer unites Azerbaijan and France; National judo team ranks first in Romania, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.